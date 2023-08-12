Motorcyclist dies after fatal Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY — A motorcyclist died in a fatal crash in Hancock County on Friday.

According to Hancock County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a serious crash around 5:20 p.m. in the area of Carthage Pike and U.S 40, located about ten miles east of Greenfield in the town of Charlottesville.

The crash involved a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

According to police, the motorcyle was traveling east on U.S. 40 toward Knightstown. The Ford was traveling north on South Carthage Road towards U.S. 40. From evidence obtained at the scene, police believe the Ford began to cross U.S. 40 and entered the eastbound traffic lanes when the Harley-Davidson struck the Ford.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Tony West, 58, of New Castle, died on the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

Police said West’s arm was partially amputated during the crash. "Two Wayne County Jail Officers happened to drive by after the crash. They stopped and rendered aid. The jail officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and attempted to save Mr. West’s life," Hancock County Sheriff's Office said. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Randy Mathis, 70, of Charlottesville. Police said Mathis has cooperated with the investigation and voluntarily submitted to blood and alcohol tests as part of routine procedure for a fatal crash.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all drivers to look twice for motorcycles and all motorcycle drivers to wear helmets.