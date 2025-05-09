Motorcyclist dies in crash on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on Indy's northwest side claimed the life of a motorcyclist Friday afternoon, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash near 64th and Michigan Street just before 1 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was northbound on Michigan Road, while an SUV was turning from the east side of Michigan Road to go southbound. The motorcycle t-boned the SUV and both caught fire.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The IMPD crash investigation team has been called to investigate, and police warn that the road will be closed for several hours.