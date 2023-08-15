Motorcyclist dies in fatal east side Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist died in a fatal crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the crash at E 12th St and N. Arlington Ave just before 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, they located an adult male in the street who was deceased.

Police believe the motorcyclist was southbound on Arlington at a high rate of speed when it struck a Dodge Durango turning from northbound Arlington to westbound 12th St.

WRTV

The driver of the motorcycle died. The driver of the Durango remained on scene, police said.

Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

At this time, crash investigators responding to the scene.