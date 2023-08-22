Motorcyclist dies in personal injury crash on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist died on Monday after a personal injury crash on the south side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 4900 block of S. East Street just before 7 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a motorcycle with a single occupant.

Medics arrived and the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to police, preliminary information suggests the motorcyclist was southbound on East Street when at some point they left the road and struck a curve.

Crash investigators are still investigating the incident.

No information on the identity of the motorcyclist has been released at this time.