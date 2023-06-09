Motorcyclist killed in accident involving 2 other vehicles on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was killed in an accident involving two other vehicles on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to East 34th Street at Hawthorne Lane for a possible fatal crash just after 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found two vehicles and a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle was traveling eastbound and turned north to continue onto Hawthorne Lane. A motorcyclist traveling westbound at a high speed struck the vehicle.

Due to the collision, the motorcyclist landed in the eastbound lane, where the motorcycle was struck by a second vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says everyone involved in the crash stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.