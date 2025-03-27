Motorcyclist killed in crash on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the southeast side of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 6:49 p.m., officers responded to reports of a personal injury crash in the 3900 block of E Raymond Street.

The incident was confirmed as a fatal crash, prompting an investigation by the IMPD's fatal crash investigation team.

Police said preliminary findings suggest that the deceased victim was riding a motorcycle westbound on E Raymond Street when they collided with an SUV. The impact caused both the motorcycle and the rider to slide along the roadway. The victim subsequently struck a guardrail and came to a stop, while the motorcycle continued westbound before eventually stopping and catching on fire.

The driver of the SUV, along with witnesses at the scene, remained cooperative with detectives during the investigation. The SUV driver was transported to a nearby hospital where a blood draw was conducted, a standard procedure following fatal accidents.