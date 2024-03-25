Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles at southeast side intersection

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving three cars on the southeast side of Indianapolis Sunday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the intersection of East Raymond Street and South Sherman Avenue at 7:50 p.m. on reports of a crash.

IMPD says a motorcyclist was traveling westbound in the 3600 block of West Raymond Street when he was struck by a truck. The motorcyclist then struck a third vehicle.

According to IMPD, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck that struck the motorcyclist left the scene. The driver of the third vehicle remained on scene.

Police have located a possible suspect vehicle and detained the driver.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as IMPD continues to investigate.