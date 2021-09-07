Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff's Department crash team is investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 9 S. and County Road 1100 S.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, Matthew Sarten, 25, of Fortville, is uninjured, as was another person who was pulled from the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was fatally injured while driving a 2000 Yamaha MC on State Road 9 heading southbound at County Road 1100 S. The motorcyclist attempted to pass the pickup truck, who was also traveling in the same direction and pulling a smaller vehicle.

A witness told police that as the pickup truck was turning east, the motorcycle collided with the left rear quarter portion of the pickup truck and slid off the north side of County Road 1100 S.