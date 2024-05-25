Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in Michigan Road crash

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 11:04 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 23:04:47-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was killed as a result of a crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Friday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 8200 block of North Michigan Road on reports of a personal injury crash at 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an SUV and motorcycle had collided.

Pike Emergency Medical Services transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with police. The driver did not sustain any injuries.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.