Motorcyclist killed in Michigan Road crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was killed as a result of a crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Friday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 8200 block of North Michigan Road on reports of a personal injury crash at 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an SUV and motorcycle had collided.

Pike Emergency Medical Services transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with police. The driver did not sustain any injuries.