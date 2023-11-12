Motorist driving wrong way on I-69 crashes, kills 2

DALEVILLE — A person driving the wrong way on I-69 caused a crash that killed two adults in Daleville early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched near the 234-mile marker on Interstate 69 in Daleville at around 2:20 a.m. on reports of a wrong-way driver. Upon arrival, police located multiple damaged vehicles blocking the southbound lanes of the interstate.

Indiana State Police say a silver Kia Forte was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-69. The vehicle collided head-on with a white Chevrolet Malibu.

According to police, after the initial collision, the Kia’s engine became dislodged and was sitting in the middle of the road. A silver Volkswagen struck the engine. The Kia then struck a semi-truck.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Malibu were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were identified as Victoria Elaine Cox, 32, and Evan Daniel Cox, 26, of Fort Wayne.

The driver of the Kia was identified as Walter Saucedo-Mendoza, 30, of Indianapolis. He was transported to Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital and was later flown to a local hospital in Indianapolis.

The drivers of the Volkswagen and semi-truck were not injured in the crash.

ISP says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-69 were closed for four and a half hours.