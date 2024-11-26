Move-in day for newest housing development for Indy's unhoused

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday was move-in day for some Hoosiers who have been waiting for so long to call a place of their own home.

WRTV’s Amber Grigley was at the Compass on Washington, a housing development through Horizon House, as people experiencing homelessness got their keys to open a new chapter.

WRTV

A two-year journey for Jeffery Minor to finally have a place to call home.

"I can't believe it. I know I'm about to wake up at any time, you know," Minor said.

Minor was one of five residents who moved into the Compass on Washington on Monday.

WRTV

"We got the approval to move in 18 literally on Saturday afternoon," Lillian Herbers-Kelly, Horizon House’s Director of Housing, said.

The green light Herbers-Kelly said they had been waiting for since the ribbon cutting two weeks ago.

WATCH | Supportive housing development ready for new residents

Supportive housing development ready for new residents

"Myself and my family were here on Sunday prepping units," Herbers-Kelly said.

Herbers-Kelly's 7-year-old daughter rolled up her sleeves to make sure the new residents felt welcomed.

"When they walk into their new home, they'll see this welcome home card and feel happy," Herbers-Kelly's daughter said.

WRTV

The 36-unit apartment complex is part of Horizon House's mission to assist the city's most vulnerable population unhoused, providing permanent supportive housing.

"All of these units are fully furnished and have basic need items so that folks won't have to worry about the basic things when they get in," Herbers-Kelly said.

The goal is to get all residents in by December.

WRTV

"The woman who just signed her lease was so exhausted. She had slept in her vehicle last night. It puts into perspective someone living in their car, being cold, not knowing when they can shower, not knowing where their next meal coming from. All that goes away when you have a permanent residency," Herbers-Kelly said.

A fresh start Minor has been waiting for.

"I didn't come and accomplish all of this for nothing. I'm gonna make this mean something to me and the rest of my life," Minor said.

WRTV

All residents must undergo a housing assessment screening process through the Indianapolis Housing Agency. Lillian advises people in need to get in contact with ChipIndy to start the process.