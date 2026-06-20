Movie about Jimmy Stewart, with 'Riverdale' star, to open Heartland Film Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The 35th Heartland Film Festival will open in October with the festival world premiere of “Jimmy,” described as the untold true story of Hollywood legend Jimmy Stewart.

New Zealand actor and musician KJ Apa is in the title role. He may be best known as red-haired Archie Andrews on The CW's "Riverdale," which ran for seven seasons through August 2023. Apa is scheduled to attend the premiere.

Image Provided/Heartland Film Festival KJ Apa stars in the 2026 film "Jimmy," about Hollywood icon Jimmy Stewart.

The Heartland Film Festival, presented by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at The Square, will run Oct. 8-18, 2026, with screenings at venues across Indianapolis.

The world premiere of “Jimmy” is set for Oct. 8, at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 650 N. Meridian St. A news release on the event did not include the time of the premiere.

Watch the movie trailer for "JIMMY" on YouTube

In addition to Apa, several members of the film's cast and crew are scheduled to attend the premiere, including director and producer Aaron Burns, screenwriter Justin Strawhand, and executive producer Kelly Stewart Harcourt, actor Max Casella, who portrays director Frank Capra; actor Kara Killmer as Lady Julia; actor Marc Malkin as Glenn Miller; and actress Karolyn Grimes, who Zuzu Bailey in the famous Stewart movie, "It's a Wonderful Life." Grimes delivered the line, "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings."

Producers Jack McClintock and David Cook and casting director Angela Sullivan are also expected to attend.

Tickets for Opening Night will go on sale Aug. 27 at HeartlandFilm.org.

The full festival schedule and additional tickets will be available Sept. 17.