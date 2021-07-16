Movies in the Park Series returning to Noblesville this summer

NOBLESVILLE — Residents and families in Noblesville will have the opportunity to enjoy some movies outside this summer.

The City of Noblesville is kicking off its 14th annual Movies in the Park Series next month.

A "Flick 'N Float" showing of Pirates of the Caribbean 5 on August 13 at the Forest Park Aquatic Center, located at 1077 Cicero Road. The movie will start at dusk and will be shown on the pool deck while attendees view the movie from the pool. Pool admission after 5 p.m. is $4 and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The other movies in the series will be held at parks around the city beginning at dusk and are free to the public.

"Last year was the first year where we rotated them around from various parks. So, this year we're just continuing that momentum that worked really well for people, especially last summer when people weren't venturing out as much," Kristi Spehler with Noblesville Parks and Recreation said. "They can still come out and enjoy a movie with their neighbors and families and friends, pretty close to their post, close to home."

This year’s schedule includes:

Friday, Aug. 20 – The Croods: A New Age (PG, 95 min.) at Finch Creek Park, 16233 Boden Road

Friday, Aug. 27 – Onward (PG, 102 min.) at Dillon Park, 6351 Midland Lane

Friday, Sept. 3 – Trolls World Tour (PG, 90 min.) at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan Street.

Friday, Sept. 10 – Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13, 151 min.) at Forest Park Shelter 1, 701 Cicero Road

For more information, click here or call (317) 776-6350.

