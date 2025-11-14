Moving forward: Henry Street Bridge project excavation complete

INDIANAPOLIS — A piece of land with more stories than your eyes can see. Excavation is complete at the site of the Henry Street Bridge project on the West side of Downtown Indy. Now, researchers hope the work here will be the blueprint for many sites to come.

"It's an example for the nation because this isn't the only location where this kind of thing has to occur," Eunice Trotter, Director of Indiana Landmarks Black Heritage Preservation Program, said.

For nearly three years, Trotter, other historians and community groups have sounded the alarm about acres of land on the east side of the White River off Kentucky Avenue. The area was once known as Greenlawn Cemetery, dating back to 1821. The move to build the Henry Street Bridge project pushed officials to properly excavate the site, after hundreds of grave shafts and human remains were unearthed during pre-construction for other potential projects near the site.

"We identified 1,709 within the right of way," Ryan Peterson, an archaeologist of the site excavation, said.

"We went out and over the course of a year, almost found every individual that was buried in just over one acre from the river to Kentucky Avenue," Jeremy Wilson, Professor of Anthropology at IU-Indianapolis, said.

"That's one of the very important points of knowing history and knowing your city's history. Once that was discovered and understood, I think the city began moving in the right direction," Trotter said.

Now that excavation is complete, Hoosiers will soon be able to enjoy the Henry Street bridge, all part of DPW's "White River Innovation District" infrastructure project.

"It's going to be a gateway to the downtown area from the west side, adding another link to get across the river," Todd Wilson, Director of the Department of Public Works, said.

Historians tell WRTV this piece of land is one of the most historic properties in the Hoosier state, and treating it with respect and dignity was a priority.

"Yes, we are talking about maybe putting a memorial name on the bridge itself. So, we're working through options on that, and the cultural trail will also be a part of telling that story as well," Wilson said.

"Trying to put those names and people back together again. So, that'll involve, really, a multidisciplinary process of analyzing the artifacts, analyzing the genealogical records and death certificates," Peterson said.

DPW said this has been one of the biggest projects in the department.

Wilson told WRTV the projected $43 million project is over budget, due to the excavation process. The Henry Street Bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.