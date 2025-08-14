'Mow the Block' Project to empower local youth and foster entrepreneurship

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Leader Montez Wiliams is expanding his initiative aimed at empowering youth by teaching them how to earn money through mowing lawns.

This program not only benefits young people but also extends opportunities to those with criminal backgrounds.

Eight years ago, Williams launched the ACE Project Landscaping upon his release from prison, motivated by a desire to give back to the community.

“I feel like this is just something that young kids can be able to get into with just a lawnmower and just getting outside the house, and just getting off of all the devices and getting in tune just with the real world,” he explains.

This summer, Williams launched the "Mow the Block" project, a four-week training program designed for kids who want to contribute to his growing business. The program covers the basics of operating landscaping equipment as well as teaches valuable lessons in marketing, sales and entrepreneurship.

Young participant Cortiz Lewis shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I learned that mowing the block is fun. You also help people by mowing the block.”

Williams expressed the joy he feels from this initiative: “It feels good. That's why I start off on a Monday ‘cause it just gives me a good feeling.”

Lewis is already looking towards the future with ambition, stating, “So when I grow up, I'm gonna be just like Montez, and create my own Mow the Block program, and helping kids.” This reflects the ripple effect Williams' project is creating in the community.

Williams says this summer's Mow the Block program is just the beginning. He aims to expand the initiative by collaborating with local schools and organizations dedicated to nurturing young entrepreneurs.

As Williams drives his mission forward, the community watches and hopes that his efforts will foster a generation of empowered individuals who are eager to contribute positively to society.