Mozel Sanders Foundation feeds thousands of hungry Hoosiers this Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS — The Mozel Sanders Foundation aims to feed 10,000 hungry Hoosiers on Thursday.

“Service to your fellow man, to God is one of the things we’re called to do," Mike O’Banyel with Tabernacle Presbyterian Church said.

WRTV

O'Banyel has been volunteering with the Mozel Sanders Foundation since the 1970s.

It’s become a family affair.

“One of the things I was taught extensively by my parents was that service was the first thing you should think about always," he said.

WRTV

O’Banyel is one of 1,000 volunteers making the Thanksgiving Day Meal Service possible.

3,750 pounds of chicken, 2500 pounds of dressing, and 300 gallons of gravy are some items on the menu.

New this year: a partnership with Ivy Tech.

WRTV

“We had the opportunity of working with Ivy Tech Culinary Center this year. Great facility. Had seven kitchens. I was down there yesterday and they were cranking meals out left and right," Dawn Jones with the Mozel Sanders Foundation said.

Since its founding, the organization has served over a million meals in central Indiana.

WRTV

Jones says this fills a large need in our community.

“As time has passed, we’ve realized there’s a lot of food insecurity here in Indianapolis. We do our part during Thanksgiving to make sure everybody has something to eat and doesn’t go without a meal," she said.