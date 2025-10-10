Mozel Sanders Foundation seeking 800 volunteers for Thanksgiving Day meal

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and one organization that makes sure Hoosiers have a hot meal on that day needs your help.

This year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation plans to serve 10,000 meals, which is double from last year. To make that happen, they need 800 volunteers this year, compared to 300 last year.

"We've shortened our shifts and increased the number of people we need. Last year, we ran into a problem, but we turned people away. So, the people were coming, we said we don't have enough volunteer opportunities for you, so we went and worked really hard on getting that kind of broadened out so we can have more of the community come out and help out with that aspect this year," James Perkins, Event Coordinator for Mozel Sanders Foundation, said.

Prepping 10,000 meals takes a lot of work the week of Thanksgiving. The operation is based at Ivy Tech's Culinary School, where volunteers will spend four days preparing turkey, stuffing, green beans, apple cobbler and fresh rolls.

"So, we're a 4-day span, but it's only about a four to five hour window on those days as well. So we're only looking at about 20 hours total for almost 10,000 meals here at Ivy Tech to give out to the homeless and the families in need," Ricky Hatfield, Culinary Director for Mozel Sanders Foundation, said.

WRTV

"I have been volunteering for about the last 27 years. I remember doing it in middle school and high school. So, it's something that just kind of it’s been ingrained in my heart. My kids are even doing it now. They look forward to it. The volunteers are the cornerstone of what we do,” Michael Futch, Event Coordinator for Mozel Sanders Foundation, said.

Sysco already donated $87,000 worth of food, and they received another big donation from US Foods.