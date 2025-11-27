Mozel Sanders Foundation serves thousands on Thanksgiving, walk-ins welcome

INDIANAPOLIS — The Mozel Sanders Foundation continued its decades-long tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals to Indianapolis residents in need, with volunteers preparing thousands of meals for the community.

For over 50 years, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has served thousands of Hoosiers each Thanksgiving through its annual "Feed the Hungry" event. This year, volunteers worked on Wednesday to prepare Thanksgiving meals for people in need around Indianapolis.

"This is what Thanksgiving is about. It's about being the gratitude, being thankful, and helping someone else, knowing that this one day, that even if maybe, you know, we have a shortage or economy, all of the things that are happening, we know on Thanksgiving that 10,000 people are going to get a meal, and it's a good one," said Kimberly Bostick, a volunteer with the organization.

Michael Futch, another volunteer, said the early morning preparations mark the official start of their Thanksgiving operations. "Once the first truck comes at 5:00 a.m., Thanksgiving officially starts, so we're ready," Futch said.

While the deadline to sign up for meal delivery has passed, the organization is serving meals on a first-come, first-served basis at several walk-in locations throughout Indianapolis on Thanksgiving Day.

Some of the larger walk-in sites include Tabernacle Presbyterian Church on East 34th Street, Friendship Baptist Church on North Goodlet Avenue, and Roberts Park United Methodist Church on North Delaware Street.

Additional satellite locations can be found at mozelsanders.org.

The foundation expects to serve approximately 10,000 meals to Indianapolis residents this Thanksgiving, continuing founder Mozel Sanders' legacy of community service and ensuring no one goes hungry on the holiday.