Mozel Sanders Foundation will serve free Thanksgiving meals at these locations

INDIANAPOLIS — For over 50 years, the Mozel Sanders Foundations has upheld its tradition of serving Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need, and they won't be stopping anytime soon.
This year, Mozel Sanders has a goal of feeding 10,000 people.
On Nov. 28, 2024, walk-in meals will be available at the following locations. Meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis:
- Augusta Church - 3445 W 71st
- Christ Community Church - 2122 N Keystone Ave
- Fall Creek Church - 380 Fall Creek Pkwy
- First Baptist Church - 880 W 28th St
- First Christian Church - 1145 E Washington St
- Friendship Baptist Church - 1301 N Goodlet Ave
- Greater St James - 3101 E Raymond St
- Jesus House - 3402 N Schofield
- Kingsley Terrace - 2103 E 30th
- Mt Olive - 1003 W 16th St
- Mt. Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church - 709 N Belmont Ave
- Mt Zion - 3500 Graceland Ave
- Resurrection Church - 2502 E 38th St
- Roberts Park UMC - 401 N Delaware
- Tabernacle Presbyterian Church - 418 E 34th
- Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
Currently, the foundation says they have reached their capacity for delivered meals this year and meals are only available at one of the locations listed above.
You can still sign up to volunteer by visiting MozelSanders.org. Scroll down to Volunteers to choose a location.
WATCH | Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals for the Mozel Sanders Foundation
