Mozel Sanders Foundation will serve free Thanksgiving meals at these locations

INDIANAPOLIS — For over 50 years, the Mozel Sanders Foundations has upheld its tradition of serving Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need, and they won't be stopping anytime soon.

This year, Mozel Sanders has a goal of feeding 10,000 people.

On Nov. 28, 2024, walk-in meals will be available at the following locations. Meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis:

Augusta Church - 3445 W 71st

Christ Community Church - 2122 N Keystone Ave

Fall Creek Church - 380 Fall Creek Pkwy

First Baptist Church - 880 W 28th St

First Christian Church - 1145 E Washington St

Friendship Baptist Church - 1301 N Goodlet Ave

Greater St James - 3101 E Raymond St

Jesus House - 3402 N Schofield

Kingsley Terrace - 2103 E 30th

Mt Olive - 1003 W 16th St

Mt. Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church - 709 N Belmont Ave

Mt Zion - 3500 Graceland Ave

Resurrection Church - 2502 E 38th St

Roberts Park UMC - 401 N Delaware

Tabernacle Presbyterian Church - 418 E 34th

Trinity Missionary Baptist Church

Currently, the foundation says they have reached their capacity for delivered meals this year and meals are only available at one of the locations listed above.

You can still sign up to volunteer by visiting MozelSanders.org. Scroll down to Volunteers to choose a location.

