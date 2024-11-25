Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving meal giveaway needs more volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS — The legacy of Rev. Mozel Sanders boils down to three words: feeding the hungry. His namesake foundation hopes more people help them with that mission this Thanksgiving.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation plans to give away 10,000 free meals on Thanksgiving across four different locations in Indianapolis:



Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N. Goodlet Avenue

Roberts Park United Methodist Church, 401 N. Delaware Street

Ivy Tech Community College, 50 W. Fall Creek Parkway

P30, 3039 N. Post Road

The organization says it still needs more people to sign up and volunteer so that everyone can get a plate.

"We need in the neighborhood of a thousand volunteers," said Dawn Jordan Jones of the Mozel Sanders Foundation. "If someone still has the time and the need in their heart to give back, sign up."

The volunteers cook and serve the meals for those who need it. Each shift lasts for two hours.

"If you are fortunate enough to be able to sit down at Thanksgiving dinner with your family and you don't have a care in the world, think of those who can not," Jordan Jones said.

According to the foundation, the meals have been an Indianapolis tradition for more than 50 years.

"We started off by feeding people on the corner on Thanksgiving Day that would not have food otherwise," said Rev. Mozel Sanders during a 1977 interview with WRTV. "It's about people who need help and those who don't know that other people need help until it's brought to their attention."

Rev. Mozel Sanders during a 1977 interview with WRTV.

Rev. Mozel Sanders died in 1988.

You can sign up to volunteer by clicking here.