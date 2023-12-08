MSD of Decatur Township teacher fired following comments made on learning system

INDIANAPOLIS — A Decatur Township teacher is out of a job after an incident involving pronouns.

The teacher was heard making derogatory comments about a student on a recording, which made its way to a learning website.

In the video, the teacher can be heard calling a student a cuss word twice. She also explained a situation of her calling a student a name the student does not identify by and made jokes about pronouns.

MSD of Decatur Township said the private conversation was recorded and distributed through its learning management system, Canvas.

WRTV

PowerPoint slides with math problems can be seen in the video, with audio of the teacher speaking with an unknown man.

The district told WRTV the video was brought to its attention on Tuesday.

“This other girl is such a b****, such a b****,” the teacher said in the video regarding a student.

Then, the teacher can be heard telling the man about how she called a student by a name that student no longer identifies with.

“I don’t know, I am just so over this pronoun stuff. I can’t stand it. It’s driving me nuts,” the teacher said in the video.

"You should've called her a wrong name on purpose," the man responds.

"No, I should've called her a boy name. Hey d***man," the teacher said.

In a statement, the MSD of Decatur Township assured community members that it does not condone or support the message or language in the recording.

The school district issued the following statement: