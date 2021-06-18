Watch
MSD of Martinsville superintendent, assistant superintendent leaving district

Posted at 1:56 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 14:23:01-04

MARTINSVILLE — Metropolitan School District of Martinsville Superintendent Jay Arthur and Assistant Superintendent Craig Buckler are leaving the district.

The district says the departure announcement was made so Arthur and Buckler "may pursue other interests and the District may pursue new leadership."

"Dr. Arthur and Mr. Buckler will, however, continue to aid the District in transitioning these responsibilities to new leadership," the district said in a statement.

Dr. Nick Sears, principal at Martinsville High School, resigned in February 2020.

Arthur and Buckler's departures are effective June 30.

