MSD of Martinsville superintendent, assistant superintendent leaving district

MARTINSVILLE — Metropolitan School District of Martinsville Superintendent Jay Arthur and Assistant Superintendent Craig Buckler are leaving the district.

The district says the departure announcement was made so Arthur and Buckler "may pursue other interests and the District may pursue new leadership."

As announced at this evening’s school board meeting, I am no longer affiliated with the MSD of Martinsville beginning 6/30. I am looking forward to figuring out next steps and renewing my personal spirit. To all those that have supported me in my efforts I send my sincere thanks! — Dr. Jay Arthur, Superintendent (@DrJayArthur) June 17, 2021

"Dr. Arthur and Mr. Buckler will, however, continue to aid the District in transitioning these responsibilities to new leadership," the district said in a statement.

Dr. Nick Sears, principal at Martinsville High School, resigned in February 2020.

Arthur and Buckler's departures are effective June 30.