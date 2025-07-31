MSD of Warren Township tackling declining college enrollment in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last two decades, Indiana high schools have experienced a significant drop in graduates pursuing higher education, reflecting a national trend. According to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, only about 47% of Marion County graduates are enrolled in college within a year of receiving their diplomas, down from about 66% in 2008.

To combat this worrying decline, the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township has taken action, utilizing a $1.4 million grant from the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation. This funding has enabled the purchase of a mobile outreach van to connect with community families and facilitate the college admissions process.

Equipped with Wi-Fi and Chromebooks, the van offers resources for families to complete financial aid applications, including FAFSA, and assists students in starting their college enrollment journey.

Jayce Wells, a senior at Warren Central High School, is among the students who will benefit from this initiative. He expressed his desire to be a positive influence in his community, especially for young Black males in the far east side of Indianapolis.

"I want to be different so I can be a change in my community," Wells said. "Sometimes students in our generation are involved in things they shouldn't be.” Wells added.

Wells is enthusiastic about the outreach van, which serves to bridge the gap between families and educational opportunities. MSD of Warren Township emphasizes the importance of removing barriers to college access, including transportation and translation services.

“Our goal is to get kids on campus and help them see themselves in a college setting,” said Laura Butgereit. Director of College & Career Readiness for MSD of Warren Township. “We aim to remove barriers of cost and transportation for our families.”

As educational leaders and students unite to tackle declining enrollment, there is hope for inspiring the next generation to explore opportunities they may have never imagined.

The outreach van will also make appearances at local events, like football games and literacy fairs, to engage senior parents in the college readiness process.