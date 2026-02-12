Mt. Comfort Elementary closes for Virtual Learning due to flu outbreak

HANCOCK COUNTY — Mt. Comfort Elementary will close for two days and move to virtual learning due to high absenteeism from illness, the school district announced.

The elementary school will conduct virtual learning Thursday, February 12 and Friday, February 13, following a recommendation from the Hancock County Health Department.

Mt. Comfort Elementary is the only school building in the district that will have virtual learning on those days.

Much of the illness at the school is flu cases, though there are additional non-flu illnesses affecting students and staff, according to a district spokesperson. Despite significantly increased sanitizing efforts this week, the school continues to experience high levels of absenteeism.

During the building closure, the school will undergo additional deep cleaning of all hard surfaces with hospital-grade disinfectant and fogging treatments.

The district clarified that the closure will use virtual learning rather than eLearning days.

Under Indiana Code, public schools are allowed three eLearning days, which involve asynchronous learning. After those days are used, schools must either conduct virtual learning with synchronous instruction or make up missed days at the end of the school year or during scheduled breaks.

Virtual learning requires students to participate in live, interactive instruction during regular school hours, while eLearning allows students to complete assignments at their own pace within a given timeframe.

The school expects to resume normal operations Monday, February 16, pending improvement in attendance and health conditions.

Families should check with the school for specific virtual learning instructions and technology requirements for Thursday and Friday's remote instruction.