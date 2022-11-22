Mt. Vernon Band of Marauders to march in Thanksgiving Day Parade

FORTVILLE— This Thanksgiving Hancock County will be represented in ABC’s Philadelphia Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Mt. Vernon Band of Marauders will be marching in the annual parade.

“The only parade we've been in is like the Fortville Winterfest, like local things but this is like a lot bigger so it's really exciting,” Nicole Burris said.

Seniors Nicole Burris and Ethan Woo said preparing for the new opportunity has been fun.

“This is kind of like refreshing to be honest it's really fun,” Burris said.

“The biggest difference is we don't have straight lines for parade you have to do turns and parade marching is also a lot more endurance,” Ethan Woo said.

The band learned two new songs and will march for about two hours, an opportunity Assistant Band Director Michael Ahearn said is once in a lifetime.

“I think back to when I was in high school, and I marched in the Macy's day parade and that was a really important experience for me and that's what made me want to become an educator. And so I just feel great seeing our students get this amazing opportunity to do something that most students wouldn't get to most students don't get this opportunity,” Ahearn said.

As for Burris and Woo, they’re excited for the memories they’ll make on the trip.

“There's a lot of events planned. We're gonna see Wicked and we're gonna eat Thanksgiving next to the Statue of Liberty which is pretty cool,” Woo said.

“I'm most excited to spend time with all my band friends because this is like a reward to us. Like, we've been putting in so much hard work over the marching band season and now we get to just spend time together and go on a vacation and like relax,” Burris said.