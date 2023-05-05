Watch Now
Mt. Vernon Middle School students seeking medical attention after adverse reactions to edible gummies

Posted at 4:18 PM, May 05, 2023
FORTVILLE — Students at Mt. Vernon Middle School are seeking medical attention after having an adverse reaction to edible gummies another student brought.

According to officials, the school’s administration was informed a student had brought edible gummies to school and shared them with classmates at around 3 p.m.

The school says a few of the students had adverse reactions to the gummies. Out of concern, the students were transported in an ambulance to medical facilities.

Mt. Vernon Middle School confirmed 11 kids were treated.

“This is a very fluid situation right now and the school authorities are working to ensure the safety of everyone,” the school said in an email sent to parents.

School officials say parents of the impacted students have already been contacted.

