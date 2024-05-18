Multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County seriously injures 2

HAMILTON COUNTY — Two people were seriously injured in a crash that occurred in Hamilton County on Friday afternoon.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of State Road 38 and Springmill Road on reports of a serious crash just after 4:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers determined there were a total of four vehicles involved in the crash.

HCSO says a truck traveling eastbound rear-ended a car in front of it before crossing left of the center, striking an SUV that was traveling westbound head on. The fourth vehicle was struck with debris from the rear-ended car.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

According to HCSO, one adult and one juvenile were transported to a local hospital by helicopter with serious injuries. Three more people were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.