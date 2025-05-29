Multiple apartment fires prompt investigation in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — Multiple apartment fires in Greenwood on Thursday morning have prompted investigations with the state fire marshal.

According to Brad Coy, Assistant Fire Chief, the first incident occurred around 8:01 a.m. in the 800 block of Parliament Place, where firefighters responded to a structure fire with reported entrapment.

Crews successfully rescued individuals from balconies, and fortunately, there were no injuries. The State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of this fire.

Shortly after, at around 8:25 a.m., another fire was reported in the 900 block of Kings Mill Road. This fire was smaller in scale, and crews were able to extinguish it quickly, again with no injuries reported. Similar to the previous fire, the State Fire Marshal is involved in the investigation.

The final fire occurred in the 700 block of Wood Dale Terrace, characterized as significant and requiring additional rescues from balconies. Both the State Fire Marshal and local law enforcement are also looking into this incident.

While the Chief has not classified the incidents as arson, he described them as "unusual" given the location and timing of the fires. He noted that determining whether arson is involved will require a thorough investigation and time.