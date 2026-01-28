Multiple summer concerts announced for Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready to dust off your concert calendars – summer 2026 is shaping up to be music to Indianapolis' ears with a star-studded lineup heading to area venues.

Kid Cudi - The Rebel Ragers Tour

Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter Kid Cudi will bring 'The Rebel Ragers Tour' to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on June 10, 2026.

The tour features special guests M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü, and Dot Da Genius presents GLKPRTY w/ Powers Pleasanton across select dates.

Artist presale begins Tuesday, January 27 at 10 a.m., followed by Citi and Mastercard presales at 11 a.m. General sale starts Friday, January 30 at 10 a.m.

Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band will perform two nights at Ruoff Music Center on June 26 and 27, 2026, as part of their U.S. headline tour.

DMB Warehouse Fan Association presale begins Tuesday, January 27 at 9 a.m. General on-sale starts Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m.

The Fray - Summer of Light Tour

Multi-platinum band The Fray will perform at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on July 10, 2026, with special guests Dashboard Confessional and Colony House.

Citi presale starts Tuesday, January 27 in select markets. Seated registration presale begins Wednesday, January 28 at 10 a.m. General sale starts Friday, January 30 at 10 a.m.

The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers - Southern Hospitality Tour

The Black Crowes will co-headline the Southern Hospitality Tour with Whiskey Myers and opener Southall at Ruoff Music Center on July 17, 2026.

Artist presale begins Tuesday, February 3 at 12 p.m., with Citi and Mastercard presales following. General sale starts Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m.

All tickets are available through LiveNation.com and venue box offices.