Multiple vehicle crash involving school bus on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway on Indy's near northeast side after multiple vehicles and a school bus were involved in a crash near the intersection of 25th and Keystone.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, seven vehicles and a school bus were in the collision.

Police said no students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Preliminary information from police suggests that the school bus was traveling west on 25th street when it collided with a pickup truck that was traveling south on Keystone.

Approximately eight people were transported to area hospitals, according to police. However, all involved in the crash are in stable condition.

Several other vehicles then collided with the two.

This incident is still under investigation.