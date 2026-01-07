Deadly crash shuts down I-69 in Noblesville; Northbound reopens

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A deadly crash involving a tanker explosion shut down both directions of Interstate 69 Wednesday morning near Noblesville.

The multi-vehicle accident occurred around mile marker 212 on I-69, involving a passenger vehicle and a truck carrying welding tanks that subsequently caught fire and exploded, according to Sergeant John Perrine.

As of 7:20 a.m., northbound I-69 has reopened, Fishers Police Department confirmed.

Emergency responders are treating this as an active situation, with the Indiana State Police serving as the lead investigating agency.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story.