Mumford & Sons to hit Ruoff stage this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Mumford & Sons has officially announced that they will be performing in Noblesville as part of their highly anticipated North American tour. The band will take the stage at the Ruoff Music Center on June 17, 2025, following the release of their fifth album, RUSHMERE.

This tour features a total of 32 dates across North America and includes special guests Good Neighbours. Tickets for the Indianapolis show, along with other tour dates, will go on sale starting April 4 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

RUSHMERE, named after the location where the band first met in Wimbledon, marks a significant new chapter for Mumford & Sons. The album was produced in collaboration with nine-time Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, and recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville, Georgia, and Devon, U.K.

In addition to the album release and tour announcement, Mumford & Sons are partnering with PLUS1 to support War Child, donating $1 from every ticket sold to help protect and educate children affected by war.

For those eager to see Mumford & Sons live, mark your calendars for this exciting concert.