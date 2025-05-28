Muncie EMS Chief placed on leave following felony domestic battery charges

MUNCIE — The EMS Chief for Muncie has been placed on administrative leave following felony charges related to a domestic incident.

Wesley Miller faces charges from Jay County for residential entry and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, both level 6 felonies.

According to court documents, on May 23, Miller's estranged wife reported receiving threatening phone calls and messages from him regarding their daughter’s visitation.

She stated that Miller demanded she have their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter ready to leave and threatened to kick in the door if she did not comply.

Later that night, Miller reportedly entered her residence without permission and physically confronted her while attempting to take their daughter. During the incident, she noticed that Miller had a handgun tucked into his waistband.

The ex-wife, along with a friend who was present, called the police, leading to Miller leaving the scene before officers arrived. The incident was recorded by a witness and additional security footage was obtained for the investigation.

The City of Muncie released a statement stating that Miller has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately.