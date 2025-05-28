Muncie EMS Chief placed on leave following felony domestic battery charges

MUNCIE — The EMS Chief for Muncie has been placed on administrative leave following felony charges related to a domestic incident.
Wesley Miller faces charges from Jay County for residential entry and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, both level 6 felonies.
According to court documents, on May 23, Miller's estranged wife reported receiving threatening phone calls and messages from him regarding their daughter’s visitation.
She stated that Miller demanded she have their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter ready to leave and threatened to kick in the door if she did not comply.
Later that night, Miller reportedly entered her residence without permission and physically confronted her while attempting to take their daughter. During the incident, she noticed that Miller had a handgun tucked into his waistband.
The ex-wife, along with a friend who was present, called the police, leading to Miller leaving the scene before officers arrived. The incident was recorded by a witness and additional security footage was obtained for the investigation.
The City of Muncie released a statement stating that Miller has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately.
The City of Muncie is aware of charges recently filed against EMS Chief Wesley Miller. These allegations are serious, and the City is committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent process as we address this matter.
We want to emphasize that these allegations are not connected to Chief Miller's duties as an EMS professional and did not occur within Muncie or Delaware County. Nevertheless, the City holds its employees to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty.
In accordance with our policies and to ensure an impartial investigation, Chief Miller has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. This action allows for a comprehensive review of the situation while maintaining the integrity of our public services.
The City of Muncie will continue to monitor the situation closely. We remain committed to upholding the trust and confidence of our community and ensuring accountability at all levels of municipal operations.
As this is an ongoing matter, we will refrain from further comment until the investigation is complete.