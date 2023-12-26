Muncie family spends Christmas morning giving back at the Giving Machine

CARMEL — A family group text sparked a break from holiday tradition for one Muncie family on Christmas morning, who drove an hour away to give back.

Instead of opening presents, the family of ten from visited the "Giving machine" at Clay Terrace.

The machine works similarly to a vending machine but instead of snacks and candy it allows users to swipe or tap their payment and donate items to a local or global charity.

Halynka Naninni and her family heard about this unique machine and wanted to get in on the joy of giving to other less fortunate.

"We just wanted to try something different. We're all a little bit older. Our nephews are getting older. We're all a little bit more of the adult age of life and instead of giving to each other we decided we can better use our resources to give to others and support those that are less fortunate than ourselves and be examples of who Christ wants us to be,"Naninni said.

The family was also excited to explore the donation options that aren't normally on a wishlist.

"They have seeds, they have animals, they have kits for sensory items for autism, they have a water pump. So we're we're excited to be able to have an opportunity to serve and things that we wouldn't be able to do otherwise," said Naninni.

The Giving Machines are sponsored by The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and 100 percent of donation go to the selected charity.

There are now 61 locations for the machines across the world but in Indiana you can find them at Clay Terrace in Carmel or the Newfields Museum.

They are scheduled to stay in central Indiana through January 2nd.

