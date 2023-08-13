Muncie man dies in motorcycle crash following police pursuit

GRANT COUNTY — A Muncie man died in a motorcycle crash following a police pursuit Saturday night.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a traffic violation near State Road 9 and Goff Drive in Marion at 9 p.m.

The motorcyclist, identified as Garrett Gaddis, 33, of Muncie, was operating a 2006 Ducati café style motorcycle.

Police say Gaddis failed to stop for deputies and fled northbound on State Road 9, which led to a police pursuit.

According to Indiana State Police, deputies later disregarded the pursuit near the area of State Road 9 and 40th Street in Marion. Officers say Gaddis was still traveling at a high-rate speed.

Just north of 16th Street and State Road 9, at the entrance to of McClure Gas Station, a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling south.

The Pacifica, driven by Kenneth Bledson, 36, of Marion, was turning into the gas station parking lot. Gaddis struck Bledson’s vehicle, police say.

Gaddis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner’s Office. Bledson and his passenger were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.