Muncie Police Officer arrested for OWI

MUNCIE — A Muncie Police Officer was arrested for OWI earlier this week.

According to a release sent by Muncie's Chief of Police, Nathan A. Sloan, the incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 12 when the off-duty officer was contacted to assist with an investigation.

When the officer arrived at the scene, the supervisors who were already there suspected the officer was impaired. He was then taken from the scene, by a supervisor to Muncie City Hall.

The Muncie Police Department Administration contacted Indiana State Police to conduct an OWI investigation.

The impaired officer was taken into custody and immediately placed on administrative leave that night.

A criminal and MPD administrative investigations are ongoing.