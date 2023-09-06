Muncie small business owner says his car and house were hit by gunfire

MUNCIE— On Tuesday afternoon, Schaivon is surveying the damage done to his van.

"Just a quick count from the front you’ve got 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 shots straight through the hood," said Nevings.

WRTV

Nevings says on Friday, a shootout happened in front of his home on Jefferson St. in Muncie.

Schaivon Nevings

According to the Muncie Police Department, they were called to the area of 5th and Jefferson after reports of shots fired around 8:20 pm.

The initial calls to the dispatch were a woman had been shot, but officers didn't locate anyone who had been injured. Officers did find several shell casings in the area and a couple of vehicles and homes that had been hit by gunfire.

Nevings says his van, now out of commission, is a key piece to running his small business.

"I’m a small entrepreneur and Bob actually stands for black owned business so Bob's Balloons is the foundation of that. This is my main source of transportation to and from events," said Nevings.

Nevings says insurance also won't cover the cost of fixing his van and says he's frustrated this happened in his neighborhood.

"I really am grateful for the community I have and also don’t want this to happen to anyone else in my community, so we really have to come together and find some type of solution to make a change here in Muncie."

Muncie now has a multi-agency task force. It formed after the mass shooting in July. A number of stakeholders are coming together to address crime rates and gun violence. They had their first meeting last week.

"Of course we discussed some of the events of the shooting last month and how its impacted the city and not just that particular incident you know some of the incidents that have happened in months before and even years before,"said Pastor John Lee.

Pastor Lee is a member of the Concerned Clergy and task force. He says part of their solution is presenting a united front and starting conversations.

"Inside families, inside churches, addressing some of the issues that have been sort of bubbling up, which is carrying guns, young folks carrying guns. The police sort of gave their insight that it’s easier and easier to have a gun these days so it’s making it harder on them," said Pastor Lee.

The task force is planning on meeting once a month.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4867.

