Muncie teen continues to grow Thanksgiving tradition of giving back

MUNCIE— A Muncie teen is making the Thanksgiving holiday a little brighter for those in need.

For the third year, Madden Moore hosted Madden’s Chicken Giving.

WRTV

He started it three years ago and got the idea after his Muncie community helped him when he lost his wallet. He gave out 15 rotisserie chickens to people experiencing homelessness.

“Give back to the community that had helped me,” said Madden.

This year, there are dozens of volunteers and the goal is to hand out 1,500 meals to shelters in Muncie, Kokomo, Anderson, Marion, Noblesville, and New Castle.

WRTV

“It's been really cool to see how it’s turned into the huge ordeal that we didn’t expect,” said Meagan Moore, Madden’s mom.

“It’s crazy how it can go from a dream to that, all with the help of the community,” said Madden.

WRTV went with Madden and the volunteers to Muncie Mission to pass out 150 meals. Their clients were thankful for the gesture.

WRTV

“This is the help I needed," one attendee said.

Madden says his goal is to spread hope and love.

“Mostly love others around them, care for them, and understand that one thing in your life could happen and you could be in the exact same position as those we’re giving meals to today," he said.

