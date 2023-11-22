Muncie teen makes it his mission to give back to those in need the day before Thanksgiving

MUNCIE — A Muncie teenager is making it his mission to feed Delaware County residents in need the day before Thanksgiving.

“It’s amazing to see the heart that people have and how much this impacts our community,” Madden Moore said.

WRTV

Moore posted on social media nearly one year ago that he wanted to give rotisserie chicken to those who are experiencing homelessness for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The simple idea has since come to fruition thanks to donations from grocery stores, restaurants and others in the community.

“I had a realization that those are real people. They deserve a warm, hot meal,” Moore said.

WRTV

Last year, Moore says he handed out roughly 350 chickens to people in need. With those chickens, Moore included food that will equal a thanksgiving feast.

Fast forward to this year, Moore says he handed out roughly 1,000 chickens.

WRTV

“It means a lot to me to be able to hand out all of these meals and what we have accomplished in the last year,” Moore said.

On Wednesday, Moore and the rest of Madden’s Chicken Crew handed out meals to people in need.

“It’s a blessing because when you are out like that, it’s hard to get hot meals,” a recipient of one of the meals said.

WRTV

Moore's goal? To hopefully inspire other teenagers to give back to those in need in their community.

“All you have to do is raise some money online, go buy some chickens and hand them out to people in need,” Moore said.