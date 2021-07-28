Muncie woman competing on $100,000 Pyramid Wednesday night

NEW YORK — A Muncie woman will take center stage Wednesday night on ABC's $100,000 Pyramid.

Dayna Arnett traveled to New York in August 2020 to film the show alongside “Impractical Jokers” Joe Gatto and James Murray. Arnett says she's always been a big fan of game shows and enjoys watching $100,000 Pyramid, but says she never thought she'd be on it.

"Playing games that require rapid fire thinking [and] giving good clues has always been a really train of thought for me," Arnett said. "I actually came across the Pyramid casting call on a whim ... I went 'I know that show, that show would actually be really fun to be on.'"

Arnett has a background in improv and competitive public speaking and says it's about trying to keep your thoughts as clean and concise as possible.

"That way, whoever's watching or whoever you're talking to understands in the smallest amount of time what you're trying to convey, and I think that's really helpful going into something like Pyramid because you have to use that quick thinking, that on-your-toes giving the correct clue for your celebrity to understand the word," Arnett said.

Heidi Gutman/ABC THE $100,000 PYRAMID - "Ana Gasteyer vs Rachel Dratch and Joe Gatto vs James Murray" - This week's celebrity guests on "The $100,000 Pyramid" are "Saturday Night Live" alums Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch followed by "Impractical Jokers" Joe Gatto and James Murray on WEDNESDAY, JULY 28 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Heidi Gutman) JOE GATTO, DAYNA ARNETT, JAMES MURRAY, RISA HARMS

Arnett encourages anyone who enjoys watching game shows to apply.

"It is so easy to just pull up the casting call ... and just put yourself out there. The worst they can say is no to you and I'm so happy that they said yes to me," she said. "It can open up a number of doors and just really give you that joy that you get from that competitive setting and from a show that you're just super familiar with and really enjoy."

The episode, which also features “Saturday Night Live” alums Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch, airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on WRTV.