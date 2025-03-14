Music for All National Festival comes to Indy, Noblesville High School performs

NOBLESVILLE— On Thursday morning, the Noblesville High School Symphony Orchestra is getting ready for a performance in the Music for All National Festival.

“One of the things I find magical about playing music, especially in orchestra, is you’re forced to be so completely in the moment and connected to everyone else in the room. That’s the only way that this piece will come together and sound the way it's supposed to,” said Mina Vendt, who plays the viola.

WRTV

The Music for All National Festival is bringing student musicians from across the country to the Circle City. It’s a chance to bring together middle and high school concert bands, orchestras, and ensembles to perform. Part of the organization's mission is to create, provide, and expand positive life-changing experiences through music.

It’s the first time the Noblesville High School Orchestra will play in the festival. They had to qualify through an audition tape.

WRTV

“It was very gratifying and just tells me we’re doing some really good things here,” said David Hartman, the head orchestra director at Noblesville High School.

“This is the first time Noblesville has ever done something like this, like this big, for the orchestra,” said Keaton Orff, who plays the French horn.

Noblesville is the only high school from Indiana performing in this year's festival. Students say they were excited to play in their own backyard.

WRTV

“The Carmel Palladium stage, it’s just breathtaking,” said Katie Williams, who plays the clarinet

“To be placed on the level that you’re worthy to be playing there is amazing,” said Vendt.

The festival runs from Thursday to Saturday. It’s not just about the performances on stage but the lessons learned as well.

WRTV

“Discipline I can apply anywhere in the real world. I encourage parents to put their kids into music because it is going to teach them responsibility and ownership more than I’ve learned anywhere else in my life,” said Orff.

The musicians will also get feedback from college professors and participate in skills workshops.

Noblesville performed at 8 a.m. on Friday.

