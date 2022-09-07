Music for the Masses: Opera In The Park returns

INDIANAPOLIS — "Classical music and opera can sometimes have this very stuffy air of pretense and sophistication," pianist Joshua Thompson said of the reason he wears goofy socks and no shoes when he performs. He could have easily been speaking of the reason the Indianapolis Opera heads outdoors to bring music to the masses to begin its season this weekend.

The fifth edition of Opera In The Park is at Garfield Park's MacAllister Amphitheater this Saturday night. The opener for the Indianapolis Opera's 48th season will feature a wealth of homegrown talent. That includes Thompson — the classical virtuoso who plays in his socks as he honors his North Central High School and DePauw University upbringing, as well as his jazzy identical twin brother - saxophonist Jared Thompson.

They will accompany, among others, Indy Opera legend and world-renowned soprano Angela Brown. The outdoor concert will act as a preview of Brown headlining the second show of Indianapolis Opera's season — Puccini's "Tosca." Brown has performed in the lead role in "Tosca" around the world, but the Crispus Attucks High School alum will perform the work in her hometown for the first time November 11-13.

First, she will grace the outdoor stage, as will the Thompson's and many others this Saturday starting at 7pm. The show is free to attend, but you must click here to register in advance, as seating at the amphitheater is limited to the first 2,000 people. The Indianapolis Opera also asks that — if you can — make a donation of at least $10 to help them continue to provide the high quality programming they give to the community.

Watch our interview with Joshua Thompson and Indianapolis Opera general director David Starkey in the link above.