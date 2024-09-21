Music on Main brings outdoor concerts to Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE — Thousands of residents and visitors came out as music filled Beech Grove’s Main Street on Saturday.

Music on Main featured performances from the Bejeweled Trio: a Taylor Swift tribute band, Matt & Aly and 90 Proof.

Beyond the catchy melodies, attendees enjoyed activities for kids, a market with local artists and a selection of food trucks.

“This festival is a lot of fun,” Amanda Hemmerling, with Pandas Tie Dyes, said. “You get to see a lot of people, see a lot of amazing art and it’s just a really great sense of community. It brings people together.”

Music on Main is part of an effort to put Beech Grove in the spotlight.

The mayor says Main Street is becoming a destination for people across central Indiana to enjoy a small-town charm in the middle of the city.

