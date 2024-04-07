Watch Now
Muslim organizations pack 20,000 meals to give away during Ramadan

Posted at 8:58 PM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 21:00:14-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Local Muslim organizations are giving back as Ramadan comes to an end.

Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA), a nonprofit humanitarian and advocacy organization, and Middle Eastern Student Association are joining forces to pack 20,000 meals to give to those in need.

The meals consist of basmati rice, dehydrated carrot flakes, halal pinto beans, and a seven-spice mix.

The meals will be sent out to help several local and regional food distribution centers.

"With food prices still high and food insecurity seeing an uptick, as well as many pandemic-era safety net programs have expired, the need for this type of event makes it all the more necessary. This is our way to help soften that negative impact," said Syed M. Hassan, a spokesperson for IRUSA.

