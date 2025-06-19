Mysterious dome appears in eastside neighborhood after severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS — Like moths to a lamp — a mysterious dome on Indy's east side sparked people's curiosity on Wednesday.

The dome appeared on North Pasadena Street near 19th Street after severe weather ripped through the area.

Neighbors were curious. Many walked over, drove by and even snapped selfies with it.

Sandy Jones lives on North Pasadena Street, across from the dome.

“Our sidewalk out here has become a tourist attraction,” Jones said.

Jones was home when the storm happened and was shocked at what she saw and heard.

“It had to be high enough to go over the house, and just boom! That’s what it sounded like. It sounded like a big bomb, almost. I thought it was thunder. The rain was coming down," Jones said.

Father and son Kirby and Alec Jarvis say they’re used to fallen tree limbs during a storm.

This, however, was peculiar.

“Nothing like this strange pod thing," Kirby Jarvis said. “This is a lot to take in. It’s a lot of hustle and bustle going on right now. We’ve not seen anything quite like this.”

Neighbors think the object is a 'radome', a weatherproof enclosure designed to protect a radar antenna or other equipment

The neighborhood is next to the facility V2X, the former site of Raytheon, and some believe it came from there.

WRTV reached out to V2X to confirm this, but has yet to hear back.

The Jarvis family lost power during the storm. They say they’re going to hunker down for the rest of the evening.

“Lock the doors, stay inside, aliens, you never know," Jarvis said.

Neighbors tell WRTV that as of 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, the dome was removed.