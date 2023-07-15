Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Nap or Nothing clothing store holds grand opening at new Mass Ave location

nap5.PNG
WRTV
nap5.PNG
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 18:43:53-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Crowds of people made their way to Mass Ave this afternoon for the grand opening of Nap or Nothing, a black owned clothing store that aims to represent Indianapolis culture.

The store, located at 525 Massachusetts Avenue, celebrated the big day with food, music and a ribbon cutting.

“This means everything to me — to Indianapolis. I do it not only for me, but for the culture of Indianapolis too,” Antonio Maxie said.

Maxie is the owner of Nap or Nothing. He says the store gets its name from Indy’s nickname, Naptown.

“Nap or Nothing means we’re repping Indy to the fullest. We’re proud of where we’re from and we let everybody know. We like to scream and shout it,” Maxie said.

Shoppers might have previously saw the clothing store at its location in Lafayette Square Mall. Maxie has been running that location for the last 8-years.

Maxie says he hopes the Mass Ave location will bring more culture to the area.

“Freshness, a little swag and more attention to the Indiana creatives. We belong, we can do it. I’m just one of many,” Maxie said.

For more information on Nap or Nothing, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK FOR DETAILS