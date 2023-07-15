Nap or Nothing clothing store holds grand opening at new Mass Ave location

INDIANAPOLIS — Crowds of people made their way to Mass Ave this afternoon for the grand opening of Nap or Nothing, a black owned clothing store that aims to represent Indianapolis culture.

The store, located at 525 Massachusetts Avenue, celebrated the big day with food, music and a ribbon cutting.

“This means everything to me — to Indianapolis. I do it not only for me, but for the culture of Indianapolis too,” Antonio Maxie said.

Maxie is the owner of Nap or Nothing. He says the store gets its name from Indy’s nickname, Naptown.

“Nap or Nothing means we’re repping Indy to the fullest. We’re proud of where we’re from and we let everybody know. We like to scream and shout it,” Maxie said.

Shoppers might have previously saw the clothing store at its location in Lafayette Square Mall. Maxie has been running that location for the last 8-years.

Maxie says he hopes the Mass Ave location will bring more culture to the area.

“Freshness, a little swag and more attention to the Indiana creatives. We belong, we can do it. I’m just one of many,” Maxie said.

