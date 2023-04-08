Watch Now
NASA partners with Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Eclipse viewing experience

<p>2017 Solar eclipse as seen from Madras, Oregon.</p>
Posted at 4:29 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 16:32:50-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Solar Eclipse will be visible in Indiana one year from today.

This event marks the first total solar eclipse in the United States since August of 2017 and the first one in Indy since the year 1205.

Aside from Austin and Dallas, Indy is the largest city with a direct hit in the path of totality.

The 'Eclipse Capital of the Midwest' is expected to have an influx of more that 1 million visitors to witness the phenomenon.

To prepare, NASA and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have teamed up for an exciting day of programming and celebration.

On April 8, 2024, NASA will broadcast live from the IMS and be on hand to answer questions and guide viewers through the experience.

IMS is one of only three broadcast locations across the country to partner with NASA for the event, according a NASA announcement.

In addition, over 100 events will take place over the Solar Eclipse weekend in Indy.

Some of the events include:

  • Total Eclipse of the Art festival at The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields
  • A viewing celebration at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • A food truck festival at White River State Park
  • Eclipse Extravaganza at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
  • Space-themed documentaries and Hollywood hits on the big screen at the IMAX Theatre
  • Space-themed cocktails and bites at Indy’s best bars and restaurants

More information on all the festivities, tips and tricks for viewing and best hotel rates can be found here.

