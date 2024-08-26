Nashville police chief's future in question

NASHVILLE, Indiana — The police chief of the Nashville Police Department is searching for answers today as the town council reviews her job performance.

Nashville Police Chief Heather Burris has been in the role since 2022.

She says she is being forced out of her role after she launched an investigation into one of her lieutenants. The investigation stemmed from a complaint from a woman who said the officer beat her.

Shortly after starting the investigation, Burris says the town council told her to resign or be fired.

Many community members are now sharing letters of support asking town leaders to keep the chief in her current role.

In a letter from the town's attorney, the following reasons for Burris' termination were given.

Failure to provide coverage for town of Nashville

Failure to have foot patrol presence in Nashville

Failure to stop reserve officers from using cars for personal use

Failure to move within 20 miles of Nashville

Failure to cut down on overtime hours

The same letter requests Burris to resign instead of being terminated from the role.

Today, an executive meeting is being held.

WRTV will bring updates from that meeting as they become available.

