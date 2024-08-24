National Black Breastfeeding Week event provides education on benefits of breastfeeding

INDIANAPOLIS — National Black Breastfeeding Week begins Sunday, August 25.

A community event held at Broad Ripple Park shared the benefits of breastfeeding while raising awareness on why it’s important for Black women to breastfeed.

“It’s important because typically, Black women have the lowest breastfeeding rates so we’re trying to increase those by providing education and awareness,” Sierra Woods, RN and board-certified lactation consultant, said.

Those who attended walked away with live-saving demonstrations, baby giveaways and other health and wellness checks. Attendees also enjoyed music, food, activities and a live DJ.

The Health and Wellness Day event was sponsored by IU Health, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, The Milk Bank and more.

Those who missed the event can reach out to Melamama Maternal Wellness or the Indiana Breastfeeding Coalition for more information.

