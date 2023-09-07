National bobblehead museum releases two new Bob Knight inspired bobbleheads

INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all Indiana University basketball fans.

There are two new bobbleheads dolls of legendary coach Bob Knight that commemorate iconic moments of his career.

One commemorates Knight's chair throwing incident in a game against Purdue in 1985. The other features Knight wearing his famed red sweater.

Knight finished with 902 NCAA D-1 victories, which was a record at the time of his retirement. He is best known for winning three National Championships as the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers in 1976, 1981 and 1987.

The special edition bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Knight Legacy.

The bobbleheads are only available here. They will begin shipping around December.